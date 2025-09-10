When is Demon Slayer Infinity Castle on streaming? Release date speculation

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is coming to cinemas – but that's not the question we're asking here. For those who want to watch Tanjiro's adventures from home, you might be in for a rude awakening as its streaming release date is not forthcoming and, as of writing, there's no way you can watch it on Crunchyroll or any other notable streaming service.

With that in mind, we're about to become masters of Speculation Breathing by breaking down the trends and patterns of recent new anime releases and the industry at large to figure what it all could mean for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's streaming plans.

Beyond that, get ready for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle with our guides on how to watch Demon Slayer in order and what to watch before Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

While there is no 1-1 comparison to Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, the release of Attack on Titan: The Last Attack and its later on-demand destination does clue us in on when to expect the Demon Slayer movie to arrive on streaming.

In that instance, The Last Attack was released in November 2024 in Japan and February 2025 in the US. It then was available to stream for Crunchyroll subscribers two months later in April 2025.

If that's the case again, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle would come to Crunchyroll in December 2025, some five months after its Japanese release. That would also line up with the usual 90-day theatrical window held by other prominent releases.

However, Infinity Castle is a special case. It's already breaking records in Japan and the hype is fueling incredible pre-ticket sales in the US. We expect a slightly longer cinematic run than The Last Attack (and other anime equivalents), so we'd be very surprised if it was available to stream on Crunchyroll before January 2026.

Beyond that, there's been no official word – but we strongly believe it will release on Crunchyroll in the first few months of 2026. As for Netflix? That's slightly less clear, though 2027 would be the likely destination.

If you do need something to watch on streaming, here is our curated list of best anime on Netflix and best anime on Crunchyroll.