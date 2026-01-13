Anime reigns supreme on Letterboxd as Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is crowned last year's highest-rated movie

Letterboxd has belatedly released its own Spotify Wrapped-style Year in Review for 2025 – and there's an anime surprise sitting at the top of one of its most prestigious lists.

The Highest Rated movie of last year according to 700 million votes from Letterboxd users is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

Landing on a 4.4 average, the anime feature adaptation of the manga's Bomb Girl arc saw protagonist Denji come into close contact with a new girl in his life. Unfortunately for the devil hunter, his new love interest – Reze – is harboring an explosive secret…

The Chainsaw Man movie beat the likes of Oscar frontrunners One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sinners to the top spot. You can see the full top 10 for yourself below.

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc Highest Rated Overall

The English and Japanese voices of Denji, as well as much of the main English dub cast, also delivered a thank you message for voters, with Reze actor Alexis Tipton describing it as a "dream come true."

Following on from Reze Arc's success, it's been confirmed that Chainsaw Man season 2 is in the works and is all set to adapt the International Assassins arc, which sees Denji hunted down by a who's who of global hitmen.

While that may be some way off, the list of new anime this winter season should tide you over. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is now airing new episodes weekly. Meanwhile, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 and Oshi no Ko season 3 are set to premiere this week.

For more, check out our guides to the Chainsaw Man movie ending and where to continue in the manga after watching Reze Arc.