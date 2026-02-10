Ghost in the Shell director says he doesn't consider the anime to be cyberpunk and he's "not that interested" in the genre: "I don't care about it"

Mamoru Oshii isn't actually a fan of Cyberpunk

The Major wearing a tank top in Ghost in the Shell
(Image credit: Masamune Shirow/Kodansha Ltd./Bandai Visual Co. Ltd/Manga Entertainment Ltd.)

Despite directing an incredibly influential cyberpunk story, Ghost in the Shell helmer Mamoru Oshii doesn't actually like cyberpunk that much.

"That's a misunderstanding. I'm not that interested in cyberpunk, and I haven't actually read many cyberpunk works, to be honest. I don’t care about it," Oshii told the official Ghost in the Shell YouTube channel (via Automaton Media).

He added: "It may seem like cyborgs mesh well with cyberpunk, but I don't think that’s actually the case. In that sense, I didn't direct Ghost in the Shell thinking it was cyberpunk. It was just that others, on the contrary, said it was."

He explained that he's a fan of the hard-boiled genre, but "cyberpunk doesn't really excite my imagination… I don't have the desire to live in a world that looks like a landfill."

