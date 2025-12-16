The Jump Festa 2026 schedule is here, and we could be getting big anime news on Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece

Anime's answer to Comic-Con has released its schedule, and it looks like there could be news coming on Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece.

AnimeTV unveiled the schedule, which you can see below. The highlights are panels for My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaiju No. 8, and Sakamoto Days on Saturday, and Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece on Sunday.

JUMP FESTA 2026 starts this Saturday! What are you most looking forward to?✨More: https://t.co/WlLTc3HBzA pic.twitter.com/scMY241FTCDecember 15, 2025

The event takes place in Chiba, Japan, but it will be available to watch on YouTube if you're overseas. The convention is spread across three stages, but all of the panels mentioned above will take place on the main stage.

Now, it's difficult to tell what (if anything) might be revealed about the anime shows included in the convention, but we at least know they'll be getting the spotlight.

It's been a huge year for anime, with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle breaking box office records, and both that movie and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc receiving a warm welcome from audiences and critics alike.

"Without spoiling anything, I will say there are some really exciting things coming up. It's gonna blow some minds, for sure. You gotta go watch every movie, because, trust me, they're all gonna have moments like that," Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's Zach Aguilar told us recently, when we asked if future sequels could match the intensity of Tanjiro and Giyu (which we named our Fight Scene of the Year).

One Piece, meanwhile, recently announced that it will be changing up its production schedule, meaning we might see fewer filler episodes in the future.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming anime or the best anime to watch now.