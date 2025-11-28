Demon Slayer's Tanjiro actor and manga diehard says Infinity Castle sequel fights could surpass the Akaza showdown: "It's gonna blow some minds, for sure"

Demon Slayer's Tanjiro English dub actor Zach Aguilar has teased the "awesome fights" coming down the line in the remaining instalments of the Infinity Castle trilogy.

Spoilers for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ending follow.

When asked by GamesRadar+ if future Infinity Castle sequels could match the intensity of Tanjiro and Giyu's showdown, Aguilar, a self-confessed manga reader, said, "I think there's a lot of awesome fights to come."

"Without spoiling anything, I will say there are some really exciting things coming up. It's gonna blow some minds, for sure. You gotta go watch every movie, because, trust me, they're all gonna have moments like that."

Of course, we aren't going to ruin anything here. But even a cursory glance ahead at the source material (or even just recounting which Upper Rank demons and Hashira are still standing) suggests that there are several big-name fights still to come inside the titular, ever-shifting structure of the Infinity Castle.

The first Infinity Castle saw Akaza fall at Tanjiro's hand, while Zenitsu came of age – and captured lightning in a bottle in his duel with Kaigaku. Unfortunately, the Insect Hashira Shinobu fared less well against the Upper Rank Two, Doma.

Despite Infinity Castle's record-breaking performance at the box office (becoming the highest-grossing anime of all time), we're still none the wiser as to when Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 will land in theaters.

"We've announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven't decided on dates yet," Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Parini previously told The Hollywood Reporter of the franchise's upcoming plans. "But look, there's definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can – because we know the urgency is there among the fanbase."

Head back to the start of Tanjiro's journey with our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order. Then discover our picks for the best anime and best anime movies you should be watching right now.