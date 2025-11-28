Demon Slayer's Tanjiro actor and manga diehard says Infinity Castle sequel fights could surpass the Akaza showdown: "It's gonna blow some minds, for sure"

Exclusive: Zach Aguilar teases what could come down the line in the Infinity Castle sequels

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Demon Slayer's Tanjiro English dub actor Zach Aguilar has teased the "awesome fights" coming down the line in the remaining instalments of the Infinity Castle trilogy.

Spoilers for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ending follow.

The first Infinity Castle saw Akaza fall at Tanjiro's hand, while Zenitsu came of age – and captured lightning in a bottle in his duel with Kaigaku. Unfortunately, the Insect Hashira Shinobu fared less well against the Upper Rank Two, Doma.

"We've announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven't decided on dates yet," Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Parini previously told The Hollywood Reporter of the franchise's upcoming plans. "But look, there's definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can – because we know the urgency is there among the fanbase."

