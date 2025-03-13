Wicked: For Good release date, cast, story, and everything else you need to know about Wicked Part 2
Good news! After Wicked took the world by storm, Wicked Part 2 – officially titled Wicked: For Good – is set to arrive hot on its silver heels this fall. The second part will adapt Act 2 of the smash hit Broadway musical, which means you can expect more showstopping tunes and witchy goings-on when it arrives in just a few months' time as one of the year's most exciting upcoming movies.
Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know about Wicked Part 2, so you can get up to speed on the movie at a glance. We've got the lowdown on the release date, the cast, and much more besides. So, if you just can't wait for your return to Oz, head on down and rejoicify with our ultimate guide. Happy reading, Ozians!
Wicked Part 2 release date
Wicked Part 2 will arrive on November 21, 2025. That's almost exactly a year after the first movie released on November 22, 2024.
Wicked Part 2 trailer: when will we get one?
The first teaser trailer for Wicked arrived in February 2024, with the first full length trailer landing in May. Since we're now in March and there's no footage for Part 2, we can assume that we might see a full length trailer arrive this May to match Part 1's schedule. But, there's still a chance a shorter teaser might arrive before then – watch this space.
Wicked Part 2 cast
The Wicked Part 2 cast will see the return of all the major players from Part 1:
- Cynthia Erivo – Elphaba
- Ariana Grande – Glinda
- Jonathan Bailey – Fiyero
- Jeff Goldblum – the Wizard of Oz
- Michelle Yeoh – Madame Morrible
- Marissa Bode – Nessarose
- Ethan Slater – Boq
- Peter Dinklage – Doctor Dillamond
Wicked Part 2 plot
The Wicked Part 2 plot will be familiar to fans of the Broadway musical, since it's an adaptation of Act 2. Judging by how faithfully Part 1 adapted Act 1, we can assume this one will also follow the storyline more or less exactly again. What we do know, though, that there are set to be two new original songs, as well as the Broadway songs we know and love (the title is taken from "For Good," a real tearjerker).
We won't spoil the whole plot here, but anyone who knows their Wizard of Oz will have an idea at where the story is headed. Expect to see the fallout of Elphaba's big 'Defying Gravity' choice, Glinda in her new role as Glinda the Good, and more love triangle drama between her, Elphaba, and Fiyero. Plus, a certain young girl from Kansas will be making an appearance, silver slippers and all…
That's a wrap on everything we know about Wicked Part 2. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting movie release dates of the year to plan your theater trips, or see our roundup of the best witch movies.
