Wicked: For Good release date, cast, story, and everything else you need to know about Wicked Part 2

Features
By published

From a release date to its cast, here's everything you need to know about Wicked: For Good

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked
(Image credit: Universal)

Good news! After Wicked took the world by storm, Wicked Part 2 – officially titled Wicked: For Good – is set to arrive hot on its silver heels this fall. The second part will adapt Act 2 of the smash hit Broadway musical, which means you can expect more showstopping tunes and witchy goings-on when it arrives in just a few months' time as one of the year's most exciting upcoming movies.

Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know about Wicked Part 2, so you can get up to speed on the movie at a glance. We've got the lowdown on the release date, the cast, and much more besides. So, if you just can't wait for your return to Oz, head on down and rejoicify with our ultimate guide. Happy reading, Ozians!

Wicked Part 2 release date

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked

(Image credit: Universal)

Wicked Part 2 will arrive on November 21, 2025. That's almost exactly a year after the first movie released on November 22, 2024.

Wicked Part 2 trailer: when will we get one?

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked

(Image credit: Universal)

The first teaser trailer for Wicked arrived in February 2024, with the first full length trailer landing in May. Since we're now in March and there's no footage for Part 2, we can assume that we might see a full length trailer arrive this May to match Part 1's schedule. But, there's still a chance a shorter teaser might arrive before then – watch this space.

Wicked Part 2 cast

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked

(Image credit: Universal)

The Wicked Part 2 cast will see the return of all the major players from Part 1:

  • Cynthia Erivo – Elphaba
  • Ariana Grande – Glinda
  • Jonathan Bailey – Fiyero
  • Jeff Goldblum – the Wizard of Oz
  • Michelle Yeoh – Madame Morrible
  • Marissa Bode – Nessarose
  • Ethan Slater – Boq
  • Peter Dinklage – Doctor Dillamond

Wicked Part 2 plot

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Wicked Part 2 plot will be familiar to fans of the Broadway musical, since it's an adaptation of Act 2. Judging by how faithfully Part 1 adapted Act 1, we can assume this one will also follow the storyline more or less exactly again. What we do know, though, that there are set to be two new original songs, as well as the Broadway songs we know and love (the title is taken from "For Good," a real tearjerker).

We won't spoil the whole plot here, but anyone who knows their Wizard of Oz will have an idea at where the story is headed. Expect to see the fallout of Elphaba's big 'Defying Gravity' choice, Glinda in her new role as Glinda the Good, and more love triangle drama between her, Elphaba, and Fiyero. Plus, a certain young girl from Kansas will be making an appearance, silver slippers and all…

That's a wrap on everything we know about Wicked Part 2. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting movie release dates of the year to plan your theater trips, or see our roundup of the best witch movies.

See more Movies Features
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked
When is Wicked out on streaming?
Robert Pattinson in The Batman
The Batman 2 release date, cast, plot, and everything else you need to know about the DC movie
Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know about the upcoming horror sequel
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Upcoming movies: The most exciting new movies coming in 2025
Wednesday
Wednesday season 2 release date speculation, cast, trailer, plot, and more news
A screenshot of the TV show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, from Marvel&#039;s 2024 announcement trailer.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2: everything you need to know about the Marvel show's upcoming return
Latest in Musicals
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked
Wicked: For Good release date, cast, story, and everything else you need to know about Wicked Part 2
Rock DJ scene from Better Man
The viral 'Rock DJ' clip from new musical Better Man is one of the year's best scenes – which is not what I was expecting from the Robbie Williams CGI monkey biopic
Young Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King
Mufasa: The Lion King first reactions call it the "perfect prequel" and "a story that deserves to be told"
Wicked
Wicked ending explained: Easter eggs, cameos, differences to the Broadway musical, and more
Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked
Wicked director says he knew he'd captured movie magic with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on the very first day of shooting
Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked
When is Wicked out on streaming?
Latest in Features
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked
Wicked: For Good release date, cast, story, and everything else you need to know about Wicked Part 2
Invincible
Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more
Key art for Assassin&#039;s Creed Rogue Remastered showing Shay Patrick Cormac in a black and red outfit that&#039;s a cross between Assassin and Templar armor, with his ship The Morrigan behind him
Assassin's Creed Shadows can wait – I spent 40 hours mopping up the map in the one game in the series everyone skipped
Avowed screenshot showing a corpse-like figure&#039;s face with glowing purple mushroom/spore growths
I thought I was going evil in Avowed, but one quest changed everything I thought I knew about morality in this RPG
Yakuza 0
10 years on, Yakuza 0 is still one of the strongest entry points to a franchise ever made
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
More about musicals
Rock DJ scene from Better Man

The viral 'Rock DJ' clip from new musical Better Man is one of the year's best scenes – which is not what I was expecting from the Robbie Williams CGI monkey biopic
Young Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King first reactions call it the "perfect prequel" and "a story that deserves to be told"
Invincible

Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Invincible
Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
Key art for Assassin&#039;s Creed Rogue Remastered showing Shay Patrick Cormac in a black and red outfit that&#039;s a cross between Assassin and Templar armor, with his ship The Morrigan behind him
Assassin's Creed Shadows can wait – I spent 40 hours mopping up the map in the one game in the series everyone skipped
Avowed screenshot showing a corpse-like figure&#039;s face with glowing purple mushroom/spore growths
I thought I was going evil in Avowed, but one quest changed everything I thought I knew about morality in this RPG
Yakuza 0
10 years on, Yakuza 0 is still one of the strongest entry points to a franchise ever made
The Iron Mask
The 32 greatest swashbuckler movies ever made
Daredevil: Born Again
Who killed [SPOILER] in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?
The Witcher 3 screenshot of Geralt
Avowed and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 tap into the same thing that makes The Witcher 3 so compelling – and it's something I'm always looking for in RPGs
Marvel Rivals Spider-Man
Spider-Man has become every Marvel Rivals player's worst nightmare
The Punisher holding two machine guns in the rain
Daredevil: Born Again - Learn the bullet-riddled comic book history of the Punisher before he officially joins the MCU