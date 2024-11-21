Wicked director teases "maybe a new song or two" in Part 2, and says "the best is yet to come with these characters"

"Let me tell you the whole story," Ariana Grande's Glinda says in Wicked, the upcoming musical blockbuster that adapts the stageshow of the same name. Though, as fans already know, this isn't quite the whole story – not yet, anyway. This film covers Act 1 of the musical, with Part 2, which finishes the tale, arriving next year.

When GamesRadar+ sat down with director Jon M. Chu in London, we asked about Part 2, and what Chu is particularly excited for everyone to see.

"In movie one, it's all about choices, and it's a big, bold choice that Elphaba has to make at the end, and Glinda is not quite ready to make that choice – for herself, at least," Chu tells us. "I think movie two is about consequences. What happens when you do make those choices? Yes, it's a great ending, to do that. But happy endings aren't just the end. Life is beautiful because it is always a to be continued, in a way. You have tomorrow.

"And what happens when the place that you love and fight for doesn't want anything to do with you?" he continues. "Is that still a home? This question of, 'There's no place like home.' Well, what is home and where is your home? I think those things get to be untangled in this next movie."

If that wasn't enough, Chu also teases more original songs. "We get maybe a new song – or two," he adds. "We get more into the meat, and the best is yet to come with these characters."

