Jeff Goldblum says he has "no tips whatsoever" for Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic Park: "Your broad shoulders can handle any dinosaur"

Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey might be starring in Wicked together, but they have another franchise in common, too: Jurassic Park.

Bailey is starring opposite Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth, while Goldblum played chaos theorist Ian Malcolm in multiple Jurassic Park movies (most recently in Jurassic World Dominion).

So, when GamesRadar+ sat down with Goldblum and Bailey to talk all about Wicked, we also had to ask if Goldblum had any advice for his co-star about joining the Jurassic Park franchise. Their answer follows below, edited for length and clarity.

Jeff Goldblum: No tips whatsoever. You are on your capable own. Your broad shoulders can handle any dinosaur.

Jonathan Bailey: We stand on the shoulders of Jeff, Laura [Dern], Sam [Neill], Chris Pratt.

JG: Be careful, these little bony shoulders are frail little things. No, you're just on your own two glorious feet. And what a park that's going to be. What a world.

JB: You know Scarlett really well, don't you?

JG: I love that Scarlett Johansson! How much did you do with – I know nothing about it, what did you do?

JB: Yeah I did a lot, with Scarlett mostly. She's special, and she's gonna do amazing.

JG: I want to see the two of you together. Did you sing at all? Because she sings up a storm.

JB: She does, she's got an amazing voice.

JG:: I know!

JB: Yeah, and we will find out about that next year, maybe.

JG: It's a secret but I can't tell you what. Were you singing on the set? I wish you had a musical number in Jurassic Park.

JB: Yeah we did, actually. She's got an innate ability to turn anything into a song. Similar to you, actually. But, yeah, the locations, the dinosaurs, the cultural experiences of travelling all around the world, she made into song.

We have to agree with Goldblum and say we want a Jurassic Park musical, too, but sadly we think Bailey is just joking around about that particular aspect of the movie. Still, never say never...

In the meantime, you can see both Goldblum and Bailey singing and dancing up a storm in Wicked this November 22. Bailey plays the charming Prince Fiyero, while Goldblum is the smooth-talking Wizard of Oz himself.

For even more on the movie, check out our Wicked review for our spoiler free verdict, or see the Wicked first reactions. You can also fill out your watchlist with our guide on all the upcoming movies of the year.