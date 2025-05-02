Jurassic World Rebirth star explains how the new movie differs from the recent reboots: "It's welcoming people to really celebrate the original film"

Jurassic World Rebirth star Jonathan Bailey says the upcoming movie captures the awe of Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park.

"It really does feel that it’s welcoming people to really celebrate the original film,” Bailey told Empire. "It has that wonder and awe, while not being scared to re-inject the thrill and the fear."

The latest installment takes place some five years after Jurassic World Dominion and sees the dinosaurs starting to die out as the planet becomes uninhabitable to them, aside from the ones that reside in select tropical areas. Zora (Scarlett Johansson), paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey), and hip captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) venture out to the remote island outpost that was the site of the original Jurassic Park lab - and encounter the "worst of the worst" when it comes to dinosaurs.

"We wanted to recapture the idea that we are in the dinosaurs' environment," said screenwriter David Koepp, who returns to the franchise after writing the original Jurassic Park. "The last few movies were exploring the idea of, 'Hey, what would it be like if they were in our environment?' They did that very well, and now we wanted to explore how it felt to go back to theirs."

Gareth Edwards directs, taking over for David Leitch after talks reportedly "fell through." The cast includes Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our complete list of movie release dates.