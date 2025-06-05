The first Wicked: For Good trailer doesn't feature the new songs, but it has already made me cry

Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Wicked: For Good has arrived – and it's a serious tearjerker.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we hear snippets of both "No Good Deed" – Elphaba's intense solo – and "For Good," a heartbreaking duet between Glinda and Elphaba. We also see the two witches reuniting, a glimpse of Dorothy and her friends, and Glinda's wedding to Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero (which seems to be interrupted by the animals).

Honestly, though, Glinda and Elphaba seeing each other again already had me tearing up – then hearing "For Good" had me borderline bawling. If you've seen the musical, you were probably the same...

In fact, I liked this trailer so much that I don't even mind that we still haven't heard even a note of the two new original songs on the way. We'll all just have to be a little more patient for those.

Wicked: For Good adapts Act 2 of the Broadway show, after the first movie covered Act 1. Both films were co-written by Winnie Holzman, who also wrote the book for the Tony Award-winning musical. Jon M. Chu, of course, returns to direct.

Part 2 has a lot to live up to, given the enormous success of Part 1, which grossed nearly $800 million at the global box office against a budget of $150 million and earned multiple Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. Our own Wicked review also gave the film the full five stars. Based on this trailer, I have no doubt at all that Part 2 will deliver.

The full cast includes Erivo as Elphaba, Grande as Glinda, Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Peter Dinklage as Doctor Dillamond.

Wicked: For Good is set to hit theaters on November 21. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.