Disney pauses live-action Tangled movie from The Greatest Showman director after Snow White bombs at the box office

Just a few months after it was officially confirmed, the live-action adaptation of Tangled has been put on hold.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the project is no longer in active development. It was announced in December 2024 that The Greatest Showman helmer Michael Gracey would direct the pic from a screenplay penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder).

The cancellation comes in the wake of Disney's live-action Snow White, which has earned only $69 million domestically and $145 million worldwide against a budget of $270 million. Beyond the box office, the film has also been widely panned by critics and sits at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, directed by Marc Webb, was meant to give the original cartoon a modern-day facelift with a more progressive storyline. The popcorn buckets were pretty cool, though.

Tangled, which was both a critical and commercial hit upon its release in 2010, tells the classic story of Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) but with a twist: she enlists the help of charming outlaw Flynn Rider to take her out into the world for the very first time. A short film was released in 2014, followed by an animated TV show that aired exclusively on the Disney Channel. Whether the live-action movie is greenlit in the future, or whether Disney decides to halt live-action adaptations for the time being, remains to be seen.

