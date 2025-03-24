Snow White popcorn buckets are here, but they’re pretty tame compared to Nosferatu and Deadpool
It's cute, but otherwise just fine
Snow White popcorn buckets have arrived – and they're pretty cute, but also (understandably) pretty tame compared to AMC's other over-the-top buckets.
The bucket is a cute little mining cart full of brightly colored gems. The gems, which act as the lid, come in red, blue, purple, green, and yellow. You can buy it for just $36 USD over at AMC's official website.
You might remember that the themed popcorn bucket frenzy all started with Dune Part II and that rather suggestive popcorn bucket that was designed to look like the mouth of a sandworm (but didn't really look like that at all actually). Deadpool and Wolverine decided to one-up this with an actual gaping mouth, whereas Captain America: Brave New World said absolutely not and gave us a family-friendly shield. Snow White is a kid's movie after all, so it's not like we were expecting a popcorn bucket shaped like one of the Seven Dwarves's heads – but a magic mirror or something would've been cool.
Directed by Mark Webb, movie stars Rachel Zegler as the titular Disney princess, with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as a Prince named Jonathan. Reviews for the live-action adaptation have been quite mixed, with the film's official Rotten Tomato score coming in at a whopping 44%. The audience score is much higher, sitting at 74%.
Snow White is in theaters now. For more on this year's upcoming movies, check out our guide to the other biggest movie release dates in 2025.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Minecraft movie director says it isn't "the official story": "We're not canonizing anything"
Disney's live-action Snow White lands divisive Rotten Tomatoes score from first reviews, as critics call it everything from "deeply frustrating" to "enchanting"