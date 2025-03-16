First reactions for Snow White live-action remake praise a "stunning" Rachel Zegler and "show-stopping" new musical numbers

It seems like fans didn't need to be worried at all about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. Following the premiere of the film last night, the reactions are overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising Rachel Zegler's "stunning" performance and the "show-stopping" musical numbers.

This reimagining of the Disney classic sees the titular princess joining forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen (played by Gal Gadot). The remake changes a lot of elements of the story from the original 1937 animated movie, including new original songs and characters.

The social embargo for the movie was lifted last night, with the first reactions dropping shortly afterwards. Despite the many controversies surrounding the film and its cast, they are extremely positive.

"Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie", said one critic.

"Despite the bob being all over the place, #SnowWhite is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life", wrote another.

"Listen, I was worried, but let me tell you Snow White is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! This will end up being a lot of people’s favorite live-action remake", added another critic.

"A joyous premiere for a delightful film! I can’t wait for the world to see this special movie! Also, as a musical, it’s perfect! We get an opening number, an I Want song, a villain song, a love song, an eleven o’clock number, reprises, and a finale, among others," reads another reaction.

"Despite becoming an internet punching bag Disney’s remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful! Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns," said one critic, who also praised the lead character for being a "non-violent, anti-fascist hero."

Snow White arrives in theaters on March 21, 2025. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.