First reactions for Snow White live-action remake praise a "stunning" Rachel Zegler and "show-stopping" new musical numbers

News
By published

Critics say the upcoming movie is "pure Disney magic"

Rachel Zegler as Snow White
(Image credit: Disney)

It seems like fans didn't need to be worried at all about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. Following the premiere of the film last night, the reactions are overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising Rachel Zegler's "stunning" performance and the "show-stopping" musical numbers.

This reimagining of the Disney classic sees the titular princess joining forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen (played by Gal Gadot). The remake changes a lot of elements of the story from the original 1937 animated movie, including new original songs and characters.

The social embargo for the movie was lifted last night, with the first reactions dropping shortly afterwards. Despite the many controversies surrounding the film and its cast, they are extremely positive.

"Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie", said one critic.

"Despite the bob being all over the place, #SnowWhite is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life", wrote another.

"Listen, I was worried, but let me tell you Snow White is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! This will end up being a lot of people’s favorite live-action remake", added another critic.

"A joyous premiere for a delightful film! I can’t wait for the world to see this special movie! Also, as a musical, it’s perfect! We get an opening number, an I Want song, a villain song, a love song, an eleven o’clock number, reprises, and a finale, among others," reads another reaction.

"Despite becoming an internet punching bag Disney’s remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful! Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns," said one critic, who also praised the lead character for being a "non-violent, anti-fascist hero."

Snow White arrives in theaters on March 21, 2025. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.

See more Movies News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mickey 17
First reactions to Parasite director's new delayed sci-fi movie Mickey 17 say it's "worth the wait" and praise Robert Pattinson’s "brilliant performance"
Captain America: Brave New World
First reactions to Captain America: Brave New World compare the Marvel movie to Winter Soldier, but point out some major issues
Lea Myren as Elvira in The Ugly Stepsister
Cinderella body horror movie that made viewers sick gets release date, and it’s coming very soon
A screenshot of Christopher Abbott as Blake in the trailer for the upcoming movie, Wolf Man.
Horror movie Wolf Man lands positive first reactions calling it "pulse-pounding" and "terrifying"
A screenshot of the upcoming TV show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, from Marvel&#039;s 2024 announcement trailer.
First reactions to Disney Plus's new animated Spider-Man series claim "it's the freshest take we've seen on the web-head in... forever"
Cosmetic surgery in The Ugly Stepsister
A "difficult-to-watch" new body horror movie featuring "barbaric" cosmetic surgery has already made one person throw up at Sundance
Latest in Live Action Movies
Rachel Zegler as Snow White
First reactions for Snow White live-action remake praise a "stunning" Rachel Zegler and "show-stopping" new musical numbers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda movie: Everything we know so far about the live-action movie
Lilo and Stitch
New trailer for Disney’s live action Lilo and Stitch movie pulls a Sonic redesign, finally giving us the Stitch we have been waiting for
A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie's popcorn bucket is an explosive, game-accurate continuation of a cinema trend that shows no signs of slowing down
A Minecraft Movie
New Minecraft Movie trailer sees Jack Black and Jason Momoa race to save a colorful and cubic zombie-filled world - but not without a visit from Jennifer Coolidge
How to Train Your Dragon trailer
How to Train Your Dragon director feels like "a bit of a hypocrite" because he's always found live-action remakes "disappointing"
Latest in News
Rachel Zegler as Snow White
First reactions for Snow White live-action remake praise a "stunning" Rachel Zegler and "show-stopping" new musical numbers
the last campfire screenshot showing the protagonist talking to a giant frog
Can't wait for the No Man's Sky dev's new game Light No Fire? Well, its latest and much smaller game is $1.49 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025
Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies
Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling
One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
More about live action movies
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda movie: Everything we know so far about the live-action movie
Lilo and Stitch

New trailer for Disney’s live action Lilo and Stitch movie pulls a Sonic redesign, finally giving us the Stitch we have been waiting for
the last campfire screenshot showing the protagonist talking to a giant frog

Can't wait for the No Man's Sky dev's new game Light No Fire? Well, its latest and much smaller game is $1.49 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
the last campfire screenshot showing the protagonist talking to a giant frog
Can't wait for the No Man's Sky dev's new game Light No Fire? Well, its latest and much smaller game is $1.49 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025
Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling
One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable
Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic Survivors devs were scared the roguelike spin might not sell, but thankfully they have "one of the most active communities on the planet"
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city