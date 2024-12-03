New trailer for Snow White live-action remake teases a twist to the classic Disney fairy tale as star Rachel Zegler sings an original song

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

Disney has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, and it shows off how the new movie is updating the original classic tale.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see all the elements we'd expect – a feud between Snow White and the Evil Queen, that poisoned apple, and the dwarves – along with a few key changes. For one thing, Snow White is trying to save a young man from the queen's cruelty, while she later appears to be rising up against the queen.

Plus, she sings an all-new, original song in the trailer, which is titled 'Waiting on a Wish' and comes from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

This isn't the only Disney live-action remake on the way, either. A new version of Lilo & Stitch is also arriving next year, while Moana is getting the live-action treatment, too. Then, this month brings The Lion King prequel Mufasa – though, according to director Barry Jenkins, that's not strictly live-action.

"Absolutely, yeah, it's an animated film," he told GamesRadar+ and our sister publication Total Film recently. "I am communicating constantly with these animators who are trying to manipulate these somewhat photorealistic sort of models in a way that is expressive. And so because of that, I don't think of it as live action. I do think of it as animation… It's just a very different tool."

Snow White arrives in theaters on March 21, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies remaining in 2024 and beyond.