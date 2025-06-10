Snow White ends its box office run as one of Disney's worst performing live-action remakes in almost a decade, proving a rare misfire

Disney's Snow White live-action remake has ended its box office run, and it's Disney's worst performing live-action remake since 2016's Pete's Dragon.

Pete's Dragon, a remake of the 1977 film of the same name, racked up a global box office total of $143.7 million. In comparison, Snow White has ended its run with $205.5 million.

There is one remake that has fared worse, however – Mulan, released in 2020, only made $69.9 million thanks to COVID and a simultaneous Premier Access streaming release. Since it didn't get the same wide release as Snow White and Pete's Dragon, we're discounting it here.

Now, Snow White underperforming is quite a rare phenomenon for the Disney live-action remakes. Lilo and Stitch has made a huge splash at the box office, and it looks to be well on its way to the $1 billion mark, grossing over $772 million so far.

Similarly, The Lion King remake released in 2019 grossed over $1 billion, and its prequel Mufasa, released last year, made $722.6 million. Other remakes Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin also crossed the billion mark.

The Snow White movie was – mostly unfairly – plagued by controversy, explaining its faltering box office run. Forbes estimates the movie could have lost Disney ​​over $115 million when all is said and done.

Lilo and Stitch is in theaters now, while Snow White is streaming on Disney Plus.