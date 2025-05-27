Lilo and Stitch might be proving Disney's live-action remakes still have juice after Snow White flopped, as the box office has already surpassed the original animated classic

It turns out the Thunderbolts and Tom Cruise are no match for the power of Experiment 626.

The Lilo and Stitch live-action remake has only been in theaters for one weekend, but it's blasted its way to a $341.7 million global total at the box office (using estimations for Monday's figures). That's almost $100 million more than the original 2002 movie made in total, and it's also comfortably ahead of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's $190 million.

In fact, Stitch has beaten Cruise twice over, since Lilo & Stitch has set a Memorial Day opening weekend record – nabbing the crown from Top Gun: Maverick (via Variety).

Plus, Lilo & Stitch is hot on the heels of the Marvel Phase 5 blockbuster Thunderbolts, which so far has grossed $355.7 million worldwide since the first week of May.

This massive performance comes in the shadow of Disney's live-action Snow White, which flopped at the box office and lost the studio millions. It would seem the live-action remake project still has some juice left in it yet.

Most likely, this won't be the last we see of Lilo and her alien bestie, since sequels could be on the cards. "It feels like it's going to work very well, and it's the kind of property that lends itself to more," Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman has said. The animated movie spawned multiple sequels and a TV show, so we'll just have to wait and see if the live-action movie follows suit.

Lilo and Stitch is in theaters now.