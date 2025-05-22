Snow White lost Disney at least $35 million, but it's reportedly already considering sequels to its live-action Lilo and Stitch remake

Despite Snow White underperforming and losing the studio millions, Disney seems very confident in its live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch – enough to consider sequels, anyway.

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, more adventures of Lilo and her alien pal could be on the cards thanks to Disney's confidence in the new movie. "It feels like it's going to work very well, and it's the kind of property that lends itself to more," Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said.

The original Lilo & Stitch movie spawned multiple sequels and a spin-off TV show, so there's no shortage of material to adapt.

As for Snow White, the movie seriously underperformed, landing a critical score of just 39% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing just under $205 million on a budget of $240-270 million. That's at least a $35 million loss already, but the figure climbs even higher when marketing and other costs are taken into account: a report from Deadline in March 2025 estimated a $115 million loss for the remake. In the wake of the release, Disney also paused development on a live-action Tangled remake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per the WSJ report, Lilo & Stitch looks likely to beat Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the box office in the US and Canada, so it's no surprise Disney may be eyeing more.

Lilo & Stitch is out now in theaters. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the new Disney movies for everything else the studio has on the way, as well as our roundup of all the year's most exciting upcoming movies.