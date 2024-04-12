Thought the Dune popcorn bucket was obscene? Deadpool 3 has an even cruder tie-in planned

Deadpool's whole thing is poking fun at pop culture, from the 2018 movie's post-credits scene where he went back in time to stop Ryan Reynolds from signing up for Green Lantern, to what looks like a jibe at the Disney/Fox merger in the Deadpool 3 trailer.

So it's hardly surprising, then, that Marvel is planning the ultimate meta gag for the threequel's cinema release: a deliberately questionable popcorn bucket that'll rival this year's Dune: Part Two butthole-looking monstrosity.

"Deadpool & Wolverine is getting a popcorn bucket which will be intentionally crude and lewd," wrote ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis out of CinemaCon 2024 recently.

"While some are unintentionally gross, this one will be intentionally gross," added Gizmodo and io9's Germain Lussier on Twitter, as he relayed Feige's announcement during the event.

While it's been confirmed now, Ryan Reynolds teased the Deadpool 3 popcorn bucket back in early February, when the comic book movie's first teaser trailer emerged online. Sharing the poster for the flick, he joked on Twitter: "Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket." We can only imagine the horror in store...

Also starring the likes of Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3, or Deadpool and Wolverine as it's officially titled, sees Wade Wilson (Reynolds) brought in by the Time Variance Authority and tasked with saving the Sacred Timeline.

It's set to land in UK cinemas on July 25, and in the US a day later. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.