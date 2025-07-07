Do I need to watch any movies or TV shows before Superman?

Superman is due to fly onto our screens any day now, but do you need to do any homework beforehand? It can be a tricky task to untangle on-screen superhero franchises, as they often assume you've seen at least one other movie or TV show from the same studio. But is this the case for Superman?

James Gunn's new movie sees David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan bring a new lease of life to Clark Kent and Lois Lane while Nicholas Hoult is taking on Kal-El as Lex Luthor in the first big-screen chapter in the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

But do you need to watch anything else before Superman hits the big screen? We've got everything you need to know right here about any prior DC knowledge you might need before hitting the multiplex.

Do I need to watch anything before Superman?

The short answer is no, you don't need to watch anything before Superman.

This is the first feature-length outing of James Gunn's new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, so the previous Superman movies featuring Henry Cavill's Man of Steel in the DCEU are no longer canon. David Corenswet is taking over the role instead to give Clark Kent a fresh start on the big screen.

However, Superman isn't the first entry in the DCU, although it is the new shared universe's first movie. Creature Commandos, the animated series that aired on Max in December 2024, is the first installment in the DCU Chapter One. However, we don't imagine it'll have a whole lot to do with Superman's plot, so it's not essential viewing. But you could always give it a binge ahead of Superman's release to get a feel for the new DCU.

Gunn's previous forays into DC Comics adaptations, 2021's The Suicide Squad and its spin-off Peacemaker, aren't technically in the DCU, but they are canon in the new universe. So, if you fancy a bit of extra homework, you could add those two titles to your watchlist too. If you'd rather not, though, it won't make a difference to your understanding or enjoyment of Superman.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11.