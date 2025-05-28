New Avengers: Doomsday set photo could hint at a return to a key Deadpool and Wolverine location

A new photo of the Avengers: Doomsday set has Marvel fans wondering if a key location from Deadpool and Wolverine could make a reappearance in the MCU.

Director of photography Newton Thomas Sigel shared a photo from the movie's set in Bahrain on his Instagram account, which you can see below. With filming taking place in the desert, some people's minds went to one place: the Void.

"Absolutely the Void and Alioth scenes," one fan wrote on Reddit in response to the photo. The Void was introduced in Loki season 1 as a place at the End of Time where things (and people) are sent when pruned by the Time Variance Authority. It's guarded by Alioth, an entity that destroys everything it touches.

In Deadpool and Wolverine, the titular duo are sent to the Void by rogue TVA agent Paradox. On the run from Cassandra Nova, who rules over part of the Void, they find several discarded variants there, including Chris Evans' Johnny Storm, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Wesley Snipes' Blade, and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Tatum has been confirmed as part of the Avengers movie's cast list, so it seems likely that we may return to the Void at some point during Doomsday's runtime. Other fans have different ideas, though, involving other heroes. "The first thing that came in my mind was Moon Knight," said someone else, probably because of the desert scenes in the Disney Plus series.

Meanwhile, another fan suggested that it could be an early appearance from an Avengers: Secret Wars location. "Hmmm I know Battleworld is supposed to be for Secret Wars, but could this be the Wastelands from Battleworld ?" they wrote. Battleworld is a planet patched together from different realities after the Multiverse collapsed, and somewhere we're expecting to see a lot more of in the Doomsday sequel.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, before Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to everything else coming up as part of Marvel Phase 6.