New Deadpool 3 footage sees Thor crying over a dead Wade Wilson, and potentially sets up a big Loki retcon

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Loki seasons 1 and 2. Proceed with caution if you've not yet caught up with the Disney Plus series.

Deadpool 3 is out in just a few months' time and yet the meta Marvel movie's plot is still pretty much a secret. Thanks to its first teaser, though, we do know it'll see the titular Wade Wilson team up with the TVA – and transition into a bonafide Avengers-type hero, maybe – and that there'll be cameos. Cyclops and Pyro, anyone?

The film's latest promo, which was shown exclusively to CinemaCon 2024 attendees, doubles down on the above, with a surprise Thor appearance and a scene that sees Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox explaining to Wade (Ryan Reynolds) that he needs his help saving the Sacred Timeline. The latter though, which was revealed by the likes of Screen Rant and The Direct, has left fans of the Loki TV series a bit confused...

If you've watched Loki, you'll know that the Sacred Timeline was destroyed when Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the season 1 finale. Season 2 of the Disney Plus show subsequently revolved around Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his pals trying to find a way to stop the broken timeline from destroying... well, everything.

All of their attempts fail, leaving only one option: Loki sacrificing himself and using his magic to tether the branched timeline streams together... forevermore. The former villain does just that, and we see the likes of Sylvie, O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), and Mobius (Owen Wilson) living out their lives free from the TVA's meddling, and sometimes menacing, interference. (Oh yeah, did we forget to mention that those on the Sacred Timeline didn't technically have free will, due to a strict script decided upon by TVA agents?)

Naturally, then, viewers are worried that if Deadpool does in fact "save the Sacred Timeline", it'll retcon Loki's selfless act, and possibly even render the entire series pointless.

Check out some reactions below...

Loki fans after the Deadpool footage description.

Why is the Sacred Timeline being saved...? We just had two seasons on why that is a terrible idea.

sooo the director of this probably didn't watch loki s2 whatever happened to shared universe are you telling me loki series was a waste of time mcu is so lame😭 and i always thought deadpool was so tiring tried too hard to be funny and all

Loki sacrifices himself to save the sacred timeline, but then the deadpool needs to save the sacred timeline?????????

if it is after loki series, I will need to have a chat with the writers rooms of loki and deadpool because whAt?

"To saved the Sacred Timeline", it's something we've already seen, and made Loki endure. No? NOOO?!

Elsewhere in the behind-closed-doors trailer, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is glimpsed crying over Deadpool's dead body, in repurposed footage from Avengers: Infinity War. In the original clip, Thor is mourning his brother Loki after Thanos kills him.

"That happens in the distant future," assures Paradox, which suggests it's merely a joke, but given the Sacred Timeline stuff, does Deadpool replacing Loki hold more significance? Fortunately we don't have too much longer to wait...

Deadpool and Wolverine lands in UK cinemas on July 25, and in the US a day later. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.