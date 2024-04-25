More of Wolverine's costume has seemingly been leaked, and fans are blown away by a comic book accurate detail
Marvel fans are blown away by the costume
Marvel fans can't get over how comic book accurate Wolverine's Deadpool 3 costume is – especially after a new detail has seemingly leaked.
Thanks to a new bust made as merchandise for the movie, we've got a fresh look at Hugh Jackman's costume for the film, and it looks identical to Wolverine's classic outfit. Not only is it in those traditional yellow and blue shades, it also has a cowl that looks like it's walked straight out of a Marvel comic.
New look at Wolverine's full suit in these official busts from the Japanese lottery "Happyくじ" manufactured by Kotobukiya #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/Rr2NTwVGa3April 24, 2024
"I'm surprised that it looks pretty good. I would've expected the "ears" to be bent more toward the back to make the head not look as large but seems like they went full comic book and it still works," says one fan.
"Not gonna lie, it looks far better than I had anticipated, at least in the picture. Yes, it's a ridiculous costume, but it's looking great and can't wait to see Wolvie in action with cowl and yellow spandex!" is another person's verdict.
One Reddit post has also been celebrating Wolverine's accurate claws, and now they come from his knuckles rather than the tops of his hands. "The claws actually come out of his knuckles! Not the top of his hands like in the 90s cartoon/comics. I always found it weird that this oversight made it through. But no more!" reads the post.
They did the suit claws perfectly from r/marvelstudios
"Upsets me that it took them THIS long to give us a comic accurate suit. Can't wait," says one excited fan.
"I'm so happy about the commitment to comic book accuracy in his look," adds another person.
Deadpool and Wolverine arrives this July 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.
