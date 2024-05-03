The handheld I use as a makeshift PlayStation Portal is down to its lowest-ever price, but only till this weekend

I have an awkward relationship with the Razer Edge. While I love the handheld for its Android versatility and the fact it can cosplay as a PlayStation Portal, I find its MSRP a bit hard to stomach. Thankfully, the idea of recommending the phablet console is now less likely to make me choke, as Amazon has slashed its price to a record low.

In line with Amazon’s Gaming Week sale, the Razer Edge has dropped from $399.99 to $249.99. The 38% discount is the first of its kind, as the best gaming handheld contender even resisted deep price cuts during Black Friday. Yet, here we are staring at the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Android device, and if you’ve been eyeing up the PlayStation Portal, it’s now seriously worth considering. Put it this way, for $50 more than Sony’s one trick pony, you’ll end up with a pocket-sized system that can do a bunch more than just show whatever your PS5 is running.

If you happen to be in the UK, you’re also in luck, as the Razer Edge is down from $449.99 to £289.99. Unlike in the US, this isn’t a record-low, as the handheld managed to very briefly drop to £226 last month in what seems to be a one-off discount. However, this is still one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen on the portable in the United Kingdom and is worth some consideration.

Razer Edge | $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Down to a record-low price for Amazon’s gaming week, you can currently grab Razer’s Android handheld for just $50 more than a PlayStation Portal. While its full asking price is a bit hard to swallow, knocking 38% makes it a worthwhile investment for mobile gamers and PS5 owners. Buy it if:

✅You want to use cloud streaming

✅You need a Remote Play device

✅You fancy trying some emulation



Don't buy it if:

❌You’ve already got a Portal

❌You’d rather upspend on a handheld PC Price check: Razer $399.99 | Best Buy (Out of Stock)

Razer Edge | $449.99 £289.99 at Amazon

Save £160 - This is the second lowest price the Edge has dropped to in the United Kingdom, following a blip that brought it down to £226 last month. There’s no guarantee that price will emerge again, and this is still a nice chunk off Razer’s premium handheld. Buy it if:

✅You want to use cloud streaming

✅You need a Remote Play device

✅You fancy trying some emulation



Don't buy it if:

❌You’ve already got a Portal

❌You’d rather upspend on a handheld PC Price check: Argos $289.99 | Razer £449.99

In case you’re unaware, the Razer Edge consists of two main products – a 6.8-inch tablet with a 1080p 144Hz AMOLED display and a Razer Kishi V2 controller. As you probably guessed, most of the guts live within the dinky touchscreen device, like its Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 processor, but the gamepad wields great features like Hypersense haptics and programmable buttons.

Compared to something like the Logitech G Cloud , this handheld has a edge when running games from the Google Play Store, meaning it doesn’t magically transform into a paperweight when stripped of an internet connection. That’s fantastic news if you’re into mobile romps like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty mobile, but I’ve personally spent more time using the portable as a PlayStation Portal alternative than anything else.

Should you buy the Razer Edge?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In 2024, there are two types of players I’d recommend the Razer Edge to at its current price. The first is players looking for a way to use PS5 Remote Play without spending $200 on a single-use device. Don’t get me wrong, I do actually think Sony’s weird Tellytubby Dualsense makes for a great way to play PlayStation 5 games without a gaming TV , but the fact it can only connect to your console over the same Wi-Fi connection is offputting. With the Edge, you’re getting a device that can do that seamlessly using the third-party Chiaki app and compete with the best gaming phones on the market, even if it does mean trading away full-sized buttons and sticks.

The second group I’d point towards the Edge is the emulation crowd, as the Edge makes short work of demanding retro console classics. Since we’re talking about an Android device, you also won’t have to do much to get your collection working on the handheld, as the Play Store is pretty accommodating of emulators. During testing, I played a chunk of Final Fantasy 12 at 1080p with no slowdown, and it wasn’t phased by most of my GameCube favorites that are known for being a nuisance.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As always, it’s worth weighing up your options before whacking down any cash for an expensive handheld. That said, if you don’t fancy taking advantage of the plentiful PlayStation Portal stock available right now and think the Edge will do the trick, you’ll want to keep an eye on the limited-time deal. Amazon Gaming Week will officially wrap up this Sunday, so it’s safe to assume deals like this will also end at the same time.