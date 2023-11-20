Where to buy PlayStation Portal this week: all the latest stock updates

The PS Portal launched just last week, but stock is already difficult to come by. The $199.99 / £199.99 remote player for the PS5 console has split opinion online, but if you're looking to buy PlayStation Portal this Black Friday week you may need to work for it. Just like with the original console launch, there's a supply and demand problem here - and retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon in the US (and Amazon, Argos, and Currys in the UK) are all seeing the latter far outstrip the former.

That means the shelves are bare right now, but this isn't our first rodeo. We were all there for the PS5 shenanigans and since then we've picked up a thing or two about tracking stock. That's why we're keeping this page updated with all the latest information about where to buy PlayStation Portal right now. We're rounding up all the retailers we've seen carrying stock so that you can quickly check for new units and running our own checks all the way through this week's Black Friday gaming deals.

The key here is patience. After all, that PlayStation Portal stock will return at one point or another and it's simply not worth giving scalpers the time or money they're looking for by taking advantage of the situation. Sony itself is asking patrons to "check back early December" for more units in the US (though that doesn't mean we won't see more from other retailers), meanwhile the UK is holding out for a November 22 restock date as listed by Sony as well.

Where to buy PlayStation Portal in the US

Amazon

Amazon was likely your first port of call when your PlayStation Portal hunt began, but it's currently out of stock. We'd recommend keeping a close eye here, though - as we learned with PS5, there can be some hidden units ready to pounce back onto the shelves at a moment's notice.

Walmart

Walmart started out with a pretty good supply of PlayStation Portal devices, but that quickly dwindled towards the weekend as other stores ran out. We'd recommend Walmart Plus members keep a close eye here, as the store has been known to offer private stock drops for these customers during major sales in the past.

Best Buy

Stock has been jumping on and off the shelves at Best Buy for a few days. We last saw the chance to buy PlayStation Portal here over the weekend, which means there could be a couple of units loading up onto the shelves this week if you're speedy enough to catch them.

GameStop

GameStop had a strong allocation of PlayStation Portal units from release day, and they held out for a significant amount of time. Like other retailers these shelves are bare for now, but check back regularly.



PlayStation Direct

If you want to head straight to the source you'll be going to Sony's PlayStation Direct page. Stock is also out here at the moment, but there is a clue that more could be coming in "early December".



Where to buy PlayStation Portal in the UK

Amazon

Amazon UK was offering the PlayStation Portal at launch, but has since been swept up in the fervor. As with the US side of the site, though, we'd recommend checking back regularly here - stock could pop back in at any moment.



Argos

Argos has been fairly active over the weekend, offering fleeting chances to buy PlayStation Portal. However, that stock is assigned by post code, so it's well worth checking your local branch to see if you're in a lucky hotspot.



Very

Very repeatedly offered PS5 stock when no other retailer did back in the day, which means we're hopeful for more options on the PlayStation Portal here this week. If stock does appear, it might be worth buying a bundle - this is usually how we see this particular retailer holding onto stock for longer. It throws in extras on top of the price tag to scare away scalpers.



Currys

Currys stock can be hit or miss and the retailer hasn't had a restock (that we've spotted) since that first launch allocation ran out. As with all these stores, though, we'd recommend keeping a close eye out.



Game

Game is a specialist site, so it's potentially working harder than others to secure more PlayStation Portal stock. We'd keep checking back here regularly, especially if you're a rewards member - though if stock appears in multiple places it's worth noting that delivery is particularly pricey here.



PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct takes things straight to the source, so this could be where that first round of new PlayStation Portal stock begins. The site has Wednesday November 22 listed for new units as well.



PlayStation Portal: FAQ

What is the PlayStation Portal price? The PlayStation Portal price is $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$329.95.

When will PlayStation Portal stock return? PlayStation Portal stock has been a struggling over the last couple of days, and there's no way to tell when retailers themselves will receive new allocations at the moment. However, Sony has indicated that more units will become available from early December in the US and November 22 in the UK.

Should you buy a PlayStation Portal? The PlayStation Portal is a pricey remote player, but if you regularly find yourself without rights to the TV in the evenings it could be a godsend. The tablet is wrapped by a DualSense controller giving you the full PS5 experience without having to take up the big screen, giving it a boost in functionality and ease of use over cheaper alternatives like the Backbone One mobile controller (and the phone you'll need to run it). However, the PlayStation Portal is only for those who already have a PS5 as it requires the console itself to do all the heavy lifting, simply casting the on-screen action to your Portal device. If you don't have a PS5, you shouldn't buy the PlayStation Portal.

