Helldivers 2's new weapon is a "real tentacle-tearer," fuelling conspiracies about the Illuminate faction's return or another Terminid variant

Conspiracies about the next threat to enter Super Earth space are never-ending, but they've now been bolstered by an upcoming Helldivers 2 weapon that makes reference to tentacled foes.

Helldivers 2's Polar Patriots Warbond is adding a bunch of snow-themed treats to the co-op shooter next week, though the description for a new high calibre assault rifle is what's given many divers pause, and fuelled theories about either a returning enemy faction or a returning Terminid variant. Over on the PlayStation blog, the A6-61 Tenderizer is described as a "real tentacle-tearer."

Those familiar with the first game in the series obviously interpreted this as a reference to the Illuminate, the squid-like alien faction that once terrorized divers with psychic abilities before Super Earth forces crushed them, maybe temporarily. Whispers about the faction's return ran rampant when blue energy beams were (allegedly) spotted sniping at divers last month.

The other, potentially more worrying possibility is that the "tentacle-tearer" might refer to the first game's Terminid Impaler, an armored bug type that burrows into the ground and closes large distances using its tentacles. Just yesterday, reports from the Terminid systems detailed giant underground tunnels that were thought to be teasing the return of the Hive Lords, but they could just as easily house the subterranean Impalers too.

Should Hive Lords or Impalers be added to the game, Helldivers 2 soldiers are going to be in for a world of insect-ridden pain. Developer Arrowhead already declared that "bots are now easier than bugs" - but only because bugs have been significantly buffed. Helldivers 2 players also recently discovered signs of other very big bugs to come.

