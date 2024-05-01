Helldivers 2 players are discovering what a mess the bugs made of their towers, and it looks like a sign of some very big bugs to come

Helldivers 2 players are just discovering how the Terminids have overpowered the Terminid Control System, and it looks like a sign of some bad things to come.

Earlier this week, a new Helldivers 2 Major Order tasked players to take out the Terminid Control System that they helped install just seven weeks ago. Why? Because the bugs had slowly become resistant to the Termicide that was supposed to decimate their numbers completely, according to Super Earth's government propaganda, at least.

Now that players are returning to planets where the TCS is located, they're discovering what the bugs have been up to in their seven-week absence. As the player below demonstrates, it turns out the creatures have completely overpowered the TCS towers by growing mysterious substances all around the tower, and in short, this doesn't bode well for players.

The player that made the discovery seems to think this indicates something "BIG" is coming, and it's hard to argue against them. Considering the original Helldivers had enemies that far dwarf anything we've fought to date in Arrowhead Game Studios' sequel, there's plenty of room for towering new enemies to take to the battlefields and decimate Super Earth's finest.

Hell, we've already seen the same thing happen with the Automaton enemies. When Helldivers 2 first launched we were fighting against mostly humanoid-shaped Automaton enemies, with the exception of the Tanks, obviously, but then the imposing Factory Striders came out of nowhere to squash troopers flat. Could we about to see a similar thing happen with the Terminids?

