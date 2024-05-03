Hurry, this record-breaking discount on one of my favorite Joy-Con alternatives is already 80% claimed at Amazon

Hori produces some of my favorite Nintendo Switch gadgets, but their Split Pad controllers happen to be some of the best in the business. These gamepads are much wider than the original Joy-Con, giving us grown-up players plenty more room for those longer sessions and adding some neat new features into the fold. Grabbing any discount on these cheaper alternatives is a win, but picking up a record-low price is always the ultimate goal.

As part of Amazon’s current Gaming Week sale, the lavender Hori Split Pad Compact Attachment Set is down to $55.60 (was $79.99). That’s a record 30% discount where we’ve previously only ever seen this colorway down to $60 once before. You’ll generally find this Nintendo Switch controller parked at around $75, sometimes dropping to $66 during wider discounts. We wouldn’t wait too long to dive in here - Amazon’s gaming offers will come to a close on Sunday and this particular deal is already 80% claimed at the time of writing.

This is a fantastic offer considering this full set allows you to use the Hori Split Pad Compact controllers both in handheld and docked play. The attachment piece simply slides in between the two gamepads to facilitate wired sessions up on the big screen. If you’re spending as little as possible you can pick up the controllers by themselves for $42.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon, but for the extra $10 or so the full whack is well worth it this weekend. After all, the full system rarely takes part in wider Nintendo Switch deals.

Hori Split Pad Compact Attachment Set | $79.99 $55.60 at Amazon

Save $24.39 - The lavender Hori Split Pad Compact Attachment Set is down to a record-low price at Amazon, hitting a sub-$60 position for the first time. That’s excellent news for anyone who splits their time between docked and handheld play and is tired of cramping over a set of smaller Joy-Con. Buy it if: ✅ You play both docked and handheld

✅ You prefer to keep your console slim

✅ You want more space on your gamepad Don't buy it if: ❌ You need two wireless controllers

❌ You don’t play docked too often Price Check: Walmart: $69.92 | Best Buy: $79.99



Should you buy the Hori Split Pad Compact Attachment Set?

(Image credit: Future)

With today’s offer, the Hori Split Pad Compact Attachment Set is cheaper than a new set of official Joy-Con, but there are some caveats to opting for a third-party model. These are not, for example, two wireless controllers in the same way each Joy-Con is - they have to be either connected to the system directly or wired through to the dock to work. That means it’s not the best option for those seeking to maximize their multiplayer options. If that’s you, Ninty’s clickers are still the best option.

However, you’re trading that wireless connectivity (as well as HD rumble and gyro controls) for a much more comfortable experience overall. Each Hori Split Pad Compact controller provides a wider base to keep those larger hands from cramping, as well as additional button mapping to two rear clickers and a turbo function. They do all that without bulking out the silhouette of your console, making them far easier to transport than larger options.

If you’re not concerned about the size of your console, though, I would point you towards the Hori Split Pad Pro instead. In my testing (and continued use to this day), I much prefer the chunkier grip size of the Pro model as well as the larger face buttons and thumbsticks. Yes, both sets of thumbsticks offer a snappier, more precise feel than a Joy-Con but the deeper recess and slightly higher profile of the Pros sticks take the edge overall. The feature set is identical to that of the Compact, but in a heavier, more rounded form factor which does provide better comfort overall. You’ll find the Hori Split Pad Pro available for $42.50 (was $49.99) at Amazon by itself, or $70.57 (was $79.99) in the full attachment set.

Read more: Hori Split Pad Pro vs Compact

