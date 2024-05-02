Marvel's Fantastic Four film adds Cobra Kai star to stellar cast in mystery role

Paul Walter Hauser is joining the cast of Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Per Deadline, Hauser has been cast in an undisclosed role. The core line-up so far sees Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic, Kirby as Susan 'Sue' Storm Richards a.k.a Invisible Woman, Moss-Bachrach as Benjamin ‘Ben’ Grimm a.k.a The Thing, and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.

WandaVision's Matt Shakman directs from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Black Widow), Josh Friedman (Terminator: Dark Fate), Overwatch video game director Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer (Bert and Arnie's Guide to Friendship). The promotional artwork for the film suggests that it's set sometime in the ‘60s, right after the assassination of John F. Kennedy Jr.

Hauser is perhaps best known for playing Stingray in Netflix's Cobra Kai, though his credits include I, Tonya, BlacKKKlansman, Da 5 Bloods, and Cruella. He won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award for his role as real-life killer Larry Hall in the 2022 Apple TV Plus miniseries Black Bird. He's set to star alongside Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson and Kevin Durand in a reboot of the film Naked Gun, and will play the late great comedian Chris Farley in an upcoming biopic produced by Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels.

The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that you need to know about, or, heck out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies and TV shows in order.