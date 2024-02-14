We may have just figured out Fantastic Four's big secret: it's set in the 1960s

The MCU's first Fantastic Four movie has been confirmed, casting and all, and we've figured out what year it takes place.

In the Fantastic Four Valentine's Day card, The Thing is reading a copy of Life Magazine. A quick zoom-in to the magazine appears to that the issue in particular is from December 13, 1963 and features President Lyndon B. Johnson. Not only does this confirm that the movie will be taking place in the 1960s, it puts the pic in a very significant period of American (and Marvel) history.

(Image credit: Marvel)

(Image credit: Life Magazine)

The Fantastic Four debuted in August 1961, the year John F. Kennedy Jr. was elected President of the United States. The President would go on to become a Marvel Comics character, making his debut in Tales of Suspense #41 in February, 1963 - the latter of which which sees Iron Man make his third-ever appearance. JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963, and the Life Magazine cover is the one commemorates former Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson's take over of the Oval Office. Sheesh.

Given the film's '60s setting, it's pretty perfect that WandaVision's Matt Shakman is set to direct – as he is no stranger to adding that vintage flare. The official lineup sees Pascal as Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic, Kirby as Susan 'Sue' Storm Richards a.k.a Invisible Woman, Moss-Bachrach as Benjamin ‘Ben’ Grimm a.k.a The Thing, and Quinn as Johnny Storm a.k.a The Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four is set for a July 25, 2025 release date, pushed from its prior May 2, 2025 and February 14, 2025 release dates. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.