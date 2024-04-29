Returnal developer is teasing something mysterious for the PS5 roguelike shooter's third anniversary

Returnal developer Housemarque has offered up two teasing messages for an announcement tomorrow.

It's been well over a year since Returnal debuted on PC in February 2023, and back then you'd be forgiven for assuming that would be the end of the saga. That doesn't look like it's the case anymore, though, as developer Housemarque has offered up two incredibly vague Returnal-themed teasing tweets.

In the first tweet, today on April 29, Housemarque simply teases that something is coming "tomorrow" on April 30. There's zero indication as to what this might be, but considering Returnal protagonist Selene is featured prominently in the image, we can only assume it's related to the third-person shooter.

Then there's the follow-up tweet below, published just several hours after the initial teaser. This time, the blanket "Tomorrow" image gives way to the image of Selene's eyes that we see in the tweet just above, seemingly expanding on Housemarque's first teaser and doubling down on Selene's involvement in the new reveal.

That's quite literally all the information we have to go on at the time of writing. Housemarque hasn't made any comment on or around Returnal for well over a year now, since before the Sony-published shooter came to Steam, so we don't know if this is going to be a continuation of the original game or some sort of spin-off.

We should point out that tomorrow marks Returnal's third anniversary since its PS5 launch on April 30, 2021. Perhaps this could be some sort of birthday update for Returnal, although a birthday-themed update that puts a party hat on Selene would look somewhat out of place on the brutal alien planet.

