Tron 3 will push forward what’s possible with visual effects, says Star Wars actor

Tron: Ares star Cameron Monaghan has shared an exciting update on the threequel, teasing its groundbreaking visual effects.

"I think this one, in a very similar way, is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective," he told Collider at Calgary Expo. "I would sometimes even come in on days I wasn’t working, because that set was really amazing. A lot of the practical sets were pretty phenomenal, and I would love to go look at those as well."

Monaghan’s role in the upcoming Disney movie hasn’t yet been confirmed, but we do know the Star Wars game actor will be joined by an all-star cast. Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Gillian Anderson, and Sarah Desjardins are all signed on. Playing the lead role is Jared Leto, who will be Ares.

Earlier this year, Disney released the first look at Tron: Ares, featuring a hi-tech suit. They also shared a synopsis for the sequel, confirming that it "follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares." The action picks up when Ares "is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings."

The movie started filming in January in Vancouver, and is directed by Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning.

Tron: Ares will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025. For more, check out our guide to the best sci-fi movies of all time, as well as all the upcoming movies on the way.