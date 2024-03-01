First look at Tron 3 teases hidden clue in Jared Leto's suit, hinting that it might take place on another Grid

Jared Leto has unveiled the first look at his character's suit in upcoming sci-fi sequel Tron: Ares, and fans are already speculating as to what one hidden detail could mean for the plot of the movie.

After the actor revealed an image of himself in costume on Twitter, someone took to Reddit to point out that the back of Ares' disc has a Dillinger logo on it. If you can cast your minds back to the 1982 original, Ed Dillinger (David Warner) was the overarching human antagonist and co-creator of both Sark and the Master Control Program.

"So is this taking place on a different grid made by Dillinger?" one user replied, as another added: "I think it is. Especially since the suit is designed differently than those in Flynn's grid."

TRON: ARES 2025

"Ooh. Makes me wonder if it's Edward Dillinger Jr or Sr," pondered one more, referencing how Dillinger's son briefly appeared in 2010's Tron: Legacy played by Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy, no less. "Could very well be a interface port for a new MCP."

"Makes me wonder if there will be a Flynn Grid vs Dillinger Grid story," wrote another, echoing the idea that Tron: Ares will be predominantly set on another grid than its predecessors. "Maybe since we saw Tron come back to the good side, he may have survived and built a new grid with the survivors with his own defense force/army to snuff out any CLU sympathizers and then Dillinger, with his own grid, will try to invade the other? [I don't know] I'm just like the rest of y'all, spit balling here."

For now, plot details for Tron 3 are pretty scarce, though Disney Studios did release this official synopsis: "TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

When the film is released in 2025, Leto will be joined on screen by Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, and Gillian Anderson.

