James Gunn quietly revealed a huge Superman spoiler that has me more excited for the movie than ever

James Gunn seems to have sneakily dropped a huge Superman spoiler in the background of an otherwise innocuous social media post, and it's one of the things I've been waiting to see ever since the movie was announced.

I'll be discussing some potential spoilers for Superman ahead, so if you don't want to know anything that isn't in the trailers, stop right here.

Still with us? OK. So, on March 10, director James Gunn wished a happy birthday to actor Edi Gathegi, who plays Mister Terrific in Superman, with a photo of the two of them onset - no surprise for the director, who is known for forging strong bonds with his actors.

Check it out:

Happy Birthday to my great friend and great actor Edi Gathegi, who you can see in all his technological glory in #Superman in July! pic.twitter.com/feaq88Y7GEMarch 10, 2025

No, the real surprise is lurking so deep in the background you'd almost need Superman's own heightened vision to spot it. But spotted it has been, and it's one of the things I've wanted most for the new Superman movie.

See it yet? Way in the background is the blurry but distinct shape of Lex Luthor's purple and green power armor, the weaponized suit he's often worn in comics and other media to level the physical playing field between the human Luthor and Kryptonian Superman.

Here's a closer look:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Though it's shown up in video games and animation, the armor has never been adapted into live action. For me, seeing that blurry tease is essentially confirmation that something I've wanted to see on film is finally happening.

I am a huge fan of not just Superman, but his arch-enemy Lex Luthor, so it's very cool to finally see this important aspect of their shared mythos finally make it to a live-action film.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025. You can also keep updated with every other upcoming DC movie and TV show heading our way at that link.