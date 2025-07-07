Scarlett Johansson tops $14.8 billion at the worldwide box office to become the highest-grossing Hollywood actor of all time, beating Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Zoe Saldaña

In the wake of Jurassic World Rebirth's success at the box office, Scarlett Johansson is now the highest-grossing Hollywood actor of all time, overtaking several of her Marvel co-stars.

Across her career, Johansson has now made $14.85 billion at the worldwide box office, per data by The Numbers, making her the number one Hollywood actor. Along with her recent work in Jurassic World Rebirth, which debuted last week to over $300 million, this total also includes Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which both made over $1 billion at the box office, along with all her other MCU projects as Black Widow.

Aside from Marvel, Johnasson's other highest-grossing movies include Disney's 2016 The Jungle Book remake and the 2014 sci-fi actioner Lucy. She's had a long and varied career, making her big-screen debut back in 1994 in the family adventure movie North.

Elsewhere on the highest-grossing actor charts, Samuel L. Jackson is in second place with $14.6 billion, while Robert Downey Jr.'s total is $14.3 billion and Zoe Saldaña's is $14.2 billion. Chris Pratt rounds out the top five with $14.1 billion.

However, Downey Jr. and Saldaña are likely to overtake Johansson within the next two years with the release of Avatar 3 (officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash) and Avengers: Doomsday. The former will see Saldaña return as Na'vi princess Neytiri, while Downey Jr. returns to the MCU in the latter in a new role: the supervillain Doctor Doom.

Jurassic World Rebirth is in theaters now. Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives on December 19, 2025, while Avengers: Doomsday follows on December 18, 2026. For more on the best upcoming movies, check out our guide to the biggest movie release dates still to come in 2025.