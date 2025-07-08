Star Wars fans are debating a Death Star "plot hole" that isn't really a plot hole after all

Star Wars fans are debating a commonly criticized plot hole, which may not actually be a plot hole after all.

The so-called narrative inconsistency in question involves the Death Star, specifically the second Death Star. After years of planning and construction (as seen in Andor season 2 and Rogue One), the Death Star is destroyed in A New Hope, but the Empire is building another in Return of the Jedi – before the Rebel Alliance destroys that one, too.

Some viewers question why the first iteration of the planet-destroying weapon took 20 years to build, while its replacement was constructed in only four years, but one fan has a comprehensive rebuttal.

"First of all, the second Death Star had all of the experience of the first Death Star’s failures in order for a quicker build," they pointed out on Reddit.

"Secondly, the Empire would’ve been more advanced between 0-4ABY compared to 19BBY. Third, as the picture shows, the Death Star is nowhere near 'complete'. I wouldn’t even say it was half complete. There’s only one area that seems habitable with lights on. Furthermore, you never see the back of the station, which was more than likely just pure superstructure too."

"I don't recall anything that states the first Death Star was destroyed and then construction started on the second," added another. "You are correct. We have no idea when Death Star 2 began construction," someone else replied.

"It could have very well been before A New Hope, or like OP said, they knew how to make a Death Star. This is how engineering works. When you make something for the first time and you actually do it right, the second time around should be substantially quicker. You’ve already done it once."

"It was not built 'as quickly' as the first Death Star," the original poster concluded. "If anything, the Death Star 2 was built at a rate that the first Death Star should’ve been built at without the sabotage and revolts etc."

