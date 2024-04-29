The Social Network screenwriter is working on a new "adjacent" screenplay about Facebook and January 6

The Social Network screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is working on a new screenplay about Facebook – and why it's to blame for the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"I’ll be writing about this," Sorkin told The Town podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "I blame Facebook for January 6," adding that "you’re going to need to buy a movie ticket" to find out why.

When asked if that meant he was writing the idea specifically as a movie, Sorkin replied, "I’m trying. Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible. Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to – what they call inside the hallways of Facebook – 'the infinite scroll'... There’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t. There’s just growth."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to Sorkin have confirmed that he's working on a "Social Network-adjacent screenplay," but that it's still in the early stages and no studio is attached yet. Sorkin was previously reported to be working on another January 6-related script, but that project is no longer moving forward.

The Social Network, directed by David Fincher, was released in 2010. It starred Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield as Facebook co-founders Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin and followed their journey to founding the social media company. The film was nominated for eight Oscars and Sorkin won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Along with The Social Network, Sorkin is best known for creating The West Wing and writing movies like A Few Good Men, Moneyball, and Steve Jobs. He made his directorial debut in 2017 with Molly's Game and has since directed The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Being the Ricardos.

