The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 director stole a script-writing tip from the show for her live-action The Sims movie: "It's such a good idea"

Kate Herron says she learned a script-writing trick from The Last of Us Showrunner Craig Mazin - and that she's using it for her live-action adaptation of The Sims.

"It’s tricky to know what I can say, but I’m very indebted to Craig and Neil for giving me an opportunity to direct on it. Getting to do that was like a bucket list kind of moment," Herron told Variety during an interview about directing The Last of Us season 2 episode 4. "I just hope I get better at my job. OK, actually, I’ve got a much better answer for you. I’ll answer it again. Craig writes the thoughts of the characters in the script. I love it, and I have 100% stolen that, and I’m now doing it in all the scripts I write. It’s such a good idea."

The Sims movie was greenlit last year, with Electronic Arts partnering with Amazon MGM Studios, and Margot Robbie's LuckyChap. Herron, who has helmed everything from Loki to Doctor Who, is set to direct and co-write the movie with Briony Redman (Doctor Who). According to EA president Kate Gorman, the live-action movie will be truly one for the fans - as we can expect freezer bunnies, pools without ladders, and good ol' Simlish (personally I'm hoping the story revolves around the Goth family).

