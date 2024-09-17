The Sims movie is officially happening and it will be "truly authentic", with one key detail for all the sickos out there: a pool without a ladder

The Sims movie has some new details, and it sounds like the adaptation will be all about honoring the lore. Yes, even down to those darker details and recurring Easter eggs.

After being tentatively announced earlier this year, The Sims movie has officially been greenlit by the game maker Electronic Arts. It’s being developed by Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with Barbie production company LuckyChap. Loki’s Kate Herron is set to direct and co-write the movie with Briony Redman.

Speaking to Variety, EA vice president Kate Gorman promised "there will be a lot of lore" included in the project to honor the franchise’s 25-year legacy. "You will see a lot of The Sims universe come to life and you will see a lot of the classic experiences that our players have in the games come to life in the movie," she said. "And that’s what we really want to deliver on, is just an authentic Sims experience, and really have the most expansive Sims offering we’ve ever had."

This means that some of the weirder parts of the universe are set to be adapted too, including one for the sickos: pools without ladders. Look, no judgment – almost every player is guilty of sending their Sims off for a swim and then deleting the ladder. It’s a classic right? Well, it seems like even that will make it into the movie, as well as some more Easter eggs.

"There will be Freezer Bunnies," Gorman added to Variety, addressing the recurring mascot that appears throughout the games. "I’m sure a pool without a ladder is somewhere in there, but we haven’t finalized any of those details. But that’s the idea, is to say that it lives within this space. It’s a nod to all of the amazing play and creation and fun that people have had over the last 25 years within The Sims."

Not only that, but she’s even considering the option of getting the film made completely in Simlish too. "It’s fun. It’s a great idea, and it’s something we’ll definitely talk about," Gorman continued.

