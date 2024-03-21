The Sims movie is in the works from Loki’s director and Margot Robbie

It’s time to brush up on your Simlish. The Sims movie is in the works – and it’s got a creative dream team behind it.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Sims – the ever-popular EA simulation series – is being adapted for the big screen.

Kate Herron, the director of Loki’s first season, will be helming the project and penning the film’s script alongside writing partner Briony Redman (Doctor Who).

Production company LuckyChap will be behind The Sims movie. You may not know the name, but you’ll know its work: the company, co-founded by Margot Robbie, produced last year’s Barbie, as well as the likes of I, Tonya and Birds of Prey.

Curiously, according to THR, EA is also involved in a "creative and producing capacity", though it’s currently unclear what that will entail.

For those who haven’t had their lives consumed by The Sims, the series is a life simulation that sees players control various aspects of their Sims’ lives – from what they wear, to whether they wash, get a job, or accidentally set their house on fire. The choice is yours.

The Sims debuted in 2000 and has spawned three mainline sequels as well as a clutch of DLC game packs, ranging from the weird (The Sims: Werewolves) to the wonderful (The Sims: Pets). It has sold close to 200 million copies worldwide. That’s a lot of Simoleons.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out all of the other upcoming video game movies coming your way. Then dive into cinema’s exciting future with our movie release dates calendar.