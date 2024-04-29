Hideo Kojima has reviewed the "very touching" Godzilla x Kong, and it seems he was a big fan

Hideo Kojima has shared his thoughts on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and it seems he was a big fan.

Taking to Twitter recently, the legendary video game developer posted another of his famous movie reviews – and you've been a follower of his critiques, you'll know that the fact he wrote so much about Adam Wingard's monster movie is a good sign. (In the case of Madame Web, he literally wrote nothing).

"It was a monster movie from Toho Champion Festival that I was crazy about as a child," Kojima began. "It reminded me of the 'speech bubbles' between Godzilla and Anguirus in Godzilla vs. Gigan.

"If you can take something borrowed from Toho this far, that's impressive. While many Godzilla movies cannot escape from the spell of Godzilla (1954), this film is a genuine monster movie that depicts monster action, monster battles, and their growth and drama without too much human drama. It is typical in yakuza films for rivals to join forces for a time in the face of a powerful enemy, but the hints of friendship in this film are very touching. In a sense, it's no lie that it 'crosses the line.' The tone of the film can be understood by watching Kong suffering from a toothache at the beginning of the film."

(Image credit: Mega64)

Directed by Wingard, who previously helmed the well-received Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla x Kong sees the titular titans (briefly) set aside their differences to fight a new common enemy: the Skar King, an ancient orangutan-esque MUTO hellbent on escaping his subterranean prison and conquering the surface world. Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, and Rebecca Hall star.

While there's no denying that Wingard was influenced by the titles Kojima mentioned, the filmmaker surprised fans by revealing to SFX magazine prior to the film's release that a big influence of his when making it was Michael Mann's Thief, especially when it comes to Kong and how he links to James Caan's character from the 1981 action thriller.

