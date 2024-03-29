Godzilla x Kong post-credits scenes: does the MonsterVerse sequel have a post-credits scene?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has finally arrived on the big screen much to the excitement of fans who have been looking forward to another monster mash. This latest instalment in the MonsterVerse sees the two beloved kajius team up to take on new villain the Skar King, following their battle in previous instalment Godzilla vs. Kong. Whilst those big boys are the two main stars, this adventure also features Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens.

Given that it's a big franchise movie, you may indeed be wondering whether Godzilla x Kong has a post-credits scene? Once the domain of Marvel movies, plenty of other Hollywood blockbusters now also have a post-credits scene - sometimes they even have two if they are feeling extra generous. More often than not they are designed to set up an upcoming sequel, but at times they are just a fun gag for those who stick around when the theater lights are switched back on.

We've therefore got you covered below with everything you need to know about the Godzilla x Kong post-credits, all in one place as a handy guide for any kaiju fan. So keep on reading if you want to know if it's worth staying in your seat once the film comes to an end and the credits begin to roll.

Does Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have a post-credits scene?

No, Godzilla x Kong doesn't have a post-credits scene. In fact, the end credits are actually very plain lacking even interesting artwork, so as soon as the film is over, feel free to head off.

The lack of a post-credits scene isn't entirely a surprise given that the previous instalment Godzilla vs. Kong also didn't have one. However, other MonsterVerse movies have featured them such as Kong: Skull Island (which saw the introduction of Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (which featured Charles Dance's character Alan Jonah buying Ghidora's severed head).

Given that a sequel to Godzilla x Kong is yet to be officially given the greenlight, that may explain why this monster mash lacked a post-credits scene, even though it's likely we will see these kaiju return to the big screen soon.

