Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning director have high praise for "very beautiful, very human" Godzilla Minus One: "You reinvented the genre"

The love train for Godzilla Minus One is ongoing, as now Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie have weighed in with praise for the kaiju movie.

"The movie's very beautiful, very human, it was great," McQuarrie told Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki, with Cruise chiming in: "Yeah, you reinvented the genre. It was fantastic, perfect." Check it out at the 11:36 timestamp below.

映画『ミッション：インポッシブル／ファイナル・レコニング』特別映像＜トム・クルーズ×山崎貴監督スペシャル対談＞｜大ヒット上映中！ - YouTube Watch On

This comes just a few days after Superman director James Gunn revealed he was inspired by Yamazaki's movie. "My goal is to make a film like Godzilla Minus One, which depicted Godzilla but also had great human drama," Gunn said.

"At its core is a human story," he added. "The relationship between Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and villain Lex Luthor is at the core of the work."

"Yeah, I'm a little teary-eyed," Yamakazi wrote on Twitter in (incredibly wholesome) response.

Godzilla Minus One follows Kōichi Shikishima, a kamikaze pilot with PTSD in post-war Japan, and the new family he finds in the aftermath of the war, which is threatened by the emergence of the kaiju. It was hailed both as one of the best movies of 2023 and one of the best Godzilla movies of all time.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, meanwhile, currently sits at a $360.5 million worldwide box office total. In true Cruise style, it features some death-defying stunts for the actor, but his upcoming movie with Alejandro G. Iñárritu will be very different.

"The only thing I will tell you, and don't tell anybody, is that it's nothing of that," Iñárritu said recently. "I'm so excited. It was an incredible experience with Tom, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, with Riz Ahmed, but it's a character-driven film mounted on the shoulders of Tom, which I knew he was exactly the right person."

The Final Reckoning is in theaters now. For more, check out our Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning review for our verdict on the movie, or see our guide to watching the Mission: Impossible movies in order for a marathon.