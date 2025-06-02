Superman director James Gunn says the DC film is inspired by the best Godzilla movie in decades: "At its core it's a human story"

Superman is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies of the year, as the film kickstarts a new era for DC Studios with iconic comic characters, jaw-dropping special effects and, apparently, some unexpected influences too.

James Gunn recently cited the best Godzilla movie in decades as an inspiration for the upcoming Superman film. "My goal is to make a film like Godzilla Minus One, which depicted Godzilla but also had great human drama," Gunn told Japanese outlet CinemaToday.

Released in 2023, the epic Godzilla Minus One was a commercial and critical success, and even took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. For Gunn, the strength of the movie lies not only in its impressive kaiju action, but primarily in the relationship between the human characters.

"At its core is a human story," he continued in the interview, "The relationship between Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and villain Lex Luthor is at the core of the work."

In the Superman trailer we can actually see some giant monsters attacking the city, with Superman trying to defeat them while also trying to prevent people from getting hurt. It remains to be seen how much kaiju action is included in the movie, but it can only be a good sign that Gunn had Godzilla Minus One as an influence.

The first film in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the upcoming DC movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, as the hero tries to juggle his double life as a Daily Planet reporter and all-powerful superhero Superman. Nicholas Hoult plays villain Lex Luthor, while Rachel Brosnahan is Lois Lane.

The film will also feature a first appearance by Milly Alcock as Supergirl, ahead of her solo picture Woman of Tomorrow in 2026.

Superman releases on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out what other upcoming DC movies and upcoming superhero movies you have to look forward to.