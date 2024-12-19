James Gunn's Superman has got its first trailer and it's an epic glimpse into the live-action world of the new DCU. It features first looks at most of the major characters, as well as our best idea yet at what David Corenswet's version of Clark Kent will be like. From the teaser alone too, it seems like this will be a gritty and brutal introduction to the iconic superhero. You can watch it below:

Below, we get into our trailer breakdown of the stand-out moments in the first teaser, including what it tells us about the story. We've also rounded up all the comic book references and Easter eggs we've spotted too to help you get to grips with Metropolis. So, what are we waiting for, let's get stuck in…

Krypto to the rescue

The trailer begins with Superman falling from the sky into the snow, looking beaten and bloody. James Gunn teased that the movie would see Supes fleeing from the Fortress of Solitude at one point, and it feels like this might be then. He whistles and his trusty companion Krypto the dog comes to him. "Home, take me home," he tells him as Krypto starts dragging him to safety.

Lois Lane

Throughout the teaser trailer we see scenes of Clark Kent and Lois Lane intercut with the Superman scenes. In some, the pair are working at the Daily Planet, and intriguingly, in others, Lois is interacting with Clark in his Superman suit, showing that it's clearly an open secret between the pair. Judging by the numerous kisses too, it's not the source of any conflict either.

Lex Luthor

The trailer also gives us our first proper look at Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in action. In one shot he's at LuthorCorp, his billion dollar foundation. Meanwhile, in another he's holding a gun while Supes is seemingly being kept in a glass cage. It doesn't look like everything is going his way though as in the final shot we see of him, he's bruised, bloody, and looking vengeful.

Farm life

We get a glimpse of Kent's life in Smallville as well in the trailer, which sees him sitting on a step with his adoptive father Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince). The pair seem to be talking through something painful, but we can't hear the dialogue over the epic new theme.

Boravian border

Some action in the trailer takes place at the Boravian border where a young boy is seen raising Superman's logo on a flag and calling for him to come to them. Later on, we see on a television report that this conflict is happening at the Boravian border. Boravia has some history in Superman's own backstory and in the comics was a country in Europe consumed by civil war.

Guy Gardner

Superman is introducing a whole load of characters, and among them is Guy Gardner, who is played by Nathan Fillion in the movie. We see him in a brief moment in the trailer firing green lazers as Superman is hunched over inside of Stagg Industries. This is the chemical and genetic research center in the DC comics that was founded by Simon Stagg and is a key part of Metamorpho's origins.

Metamorpho

Speaking of Metamorpho, we get our first look at the character in action in the trailer too. His design is pretty epic, with blue tinged skin, blue eyes, and veins on his face. He's played by Anthony Carrigan in this version and according to The Hollywood Reporter , his character is an archaeologist who can "transmute elements in his body into various forms".

Mister Terrific

We also get our first look at Edi Gathegi's superhero Mister Terrific in his suit. He can be seen using some kind of shield against gunfire at one point in the teaser trailer.

Hawkgirl

There's not much of a look at Hawkgirl in the trailer, but she can be seen flying through the sky at one point. We know she'll be played by Alien: Romulus actor Isabela Merced in the new movie.

Love soars

Near the end of the trailer, we get an iconic Superman image: Supes and Lois flying in the sky while kissing. It's been a staple of the comics and movie adaptations alike, and it's really neat to see Gunn calling back to that here as well.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025. For more upcoming superhero movies, check out our guides to all the new DC movies and shows, as well as all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.