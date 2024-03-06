As Superman filming hits Norway, James Gunn confirms we’re getting the return of an iconic location

Superman is going global. James Gunn’s 2025 movie, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is currently filming in Norway – and it’s already led to the confirmation of a returning iconic location.

"We have filmed the first scenes which are when Superman flees [the Fortress of Solitude]," Gunn told Norwegian newspaper Svalbardposten (via VG) of the on-location filming in Svalbard, Norway.

The director continued: "We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places. First, there is the natural beauty. But also the fact that you'll find a varied landscape here that you won't find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling."

You can click through the VG link above for the first look at a photo from the set. That includes a glimpse of production equipment and, curiously, a couple of wind machines. We don’t know yet if David Corenswet’s Superman will have a cape but, if he were, it would surely need a wind machine in any possible flying scenes…

For the uninitiated, the Fortress of Solitude is frequently depicted as Superman’s base of operations and debuted in DC’s comics in 1958. It has appeared in Superman films on multiple occasions, most notably in Christopher Reeve’s Superman movies. It was also re-imagined as a Kryptonian ship in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

Gunn also unveiled the first look at Superman’s new suit on February 29, complete with a distinctive yellow outline and ‘S’ that closely resembles the one on the suit of Superman in 1996 comic book series Kingdom Come.

Superman, previously Superman: Legacy, is set to hit cinemas on July 11, 2025. David Corenswet stars alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast also features Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan.

