Superman star David Corenswet isn't sure if his character "knows of" the "existence" of the DCU's Batman yet

Sorry DC fans, it looks like there will be no sign of Batman in James Gunn’s upcoming movie Superman, as star David Corenswet confirms that the hero does not know of The Batman just yet.

"I don't know whether he knows of Batman's existence at this point. That’s a good point, we haven't talked about that," said Corenswet in an interview with ExtraTV when asked what Superman’s reaction would be to seeing DC vigilante the Batman.

The star added that the superhero will feel "excitement" when the moment arises. "As soon as he finds out that there's a man who dresses as a bat protecting his city, he's like 'I wanna go check that guy out.'"

With this in mind, we can assume that Batman will not be making an appearance in the upcoming blockbuster. That is, unless Corenswet is a master bluffer.

When asked the same question, Lex Luthor star Nicholas Hoult said his villain would have no reaction. However, Rachel Bronson, who plays Superman’s love interest and Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, said that her character’s reaction would be raising her eyebrows in a flirtatious manner, as acted out by the star. Who knows, when the Bat rocks up, there may be a love triangle between Gotham’s finest, Superman, and Lane.

(Image credit: DC)

Earlier this year, fans were convinced that Superman must be connected to Matt Reeves' 2022 flick The Batman when one of the movie’s trailers showed flooding in Superman’s city, Metropolis, similar to Gotham at the end of The Batman. This is not out of the realm of possibilities, as in the DC universe, Metropolis and Gotham are close to one another geographically. Later, it was deduced that the flooding in Superman is caused by Luthor and his army of villains.

However, we do know that Superman is set to show up in another DC project soon, as when asked when we'll get to see Clark Kent again, director and DC boss Gunn replied, "a couple of years", or even less, in an interview with Phase Hero. "Well, no, you might see him... You'll see him before then," he added. What DC movie is coming in a couple of years, I hear you ask? That’s right, The Batman Part II.

But you might not want to hold your breath, as in the same interview, Gunn asked if the interviewer meant "the character" or Corenswet, adding, "you'll see the character before then."

Superman flies into theaters on July 11. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.