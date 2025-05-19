One blink and you'll miss it moment in the new Superman trailer has DC fans wondering if the James Gunn movie is linked to The Batman after all

Almost a week after it hit the internet, DC fans are still finding hidden details in the new Superman trailer, and one has even spotted a potential link to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

On Twitter, the fan posted a screenshot of one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment from the newest Superman trailer where David Corenswet’s Superman is flying around villain Kaiju. But in the background, on a huge screen, there is a news broadcast taking place with the headline, “Major Floods causes suffering.” Check out the post below.

Major floods in... Gotham? pic.twitter.com/q2rk8mpELsMay 16, 2025

The fan seems to think that the “floods” are the very same from the 2021 movie The Batman, where half of Gotham was destroyed when the Riddler and his band of misfits blew up the bridges leading into Gotham, causing water to pour into the city, destroying homes and taking lives. The floods take place towards the end of the movie, and we see the city trying to repair itself when right up until the titles roll. Could this mean that Superman takes place during the same time as The Batman?

However, not everyone is convinced, as another Twitter user replied, “Major floods in Metropolis from the trailer, not Gotham.” Earlier in the Superman trailer, we see what looks to be The Engineer pushing the hero through the water and into a building (though we cannot be certain). This could well be the reason for the flooding.

(Image credit: DC Studios / Warner bros.)

But another fan joined in and pointed out, “Doesn’t look like a flood though,” and one more added, “Gotham is across the bay from Metropolis. They are both [in] New York after all.” With this in mind, it wouldn’t be too out of the ordinary for news broadcasters in the city of Metropolis to report on a major flood in Gotham, as the two districts are so close to one another.

We’re not sure if any further trailers or teasers will confirm the link, but all will be revealed when the first DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie hits screens this summer. Starring Corenswet as Clark Kent, the movie follows the hero as he tries to juggle his double life as a Daily Planet reporter and Superman, while a gaggle of villains led by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) try to take over the city. Directed by James Gunn, the movie also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman releases on July 11, 2025. While you wait, check out what other upcoming DC movies and upcoming superhero movies you have to look forward to.