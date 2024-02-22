The Superman: Legacy logo has been revealed – and it could be an intriguing comics Easter egg

The logo for Superman: Legacy has been revealed thanks to a table read, and it has an intriguing comics connection.

Isabela Merced, who is playing Hawkgirl in the movie, shared a snap of the table read to her Instagram story (H/T The Direct). Look closely, and you'll see the new Supes logo closely resembles the one sported by Kingdom Come Superman.

For the uninitiated, Kingdom Come is an alternate universe storyline from the comics that sees Superman, devastated after the murder of Lois Lane and its fallout, retreat to the Fortress of Solitude. He's eventually brought back to heroism by Wonder Woman, and forms a new version of the Justice League.

Now, considering the story involves all out war between different superhero factions and results in a nuke killing many of these heroes, then Superman settling into a relationship with Wonder Woman, we can hazard a guess that the new film won't follow the comics directly. Still, it's interesting that the movie's logo seems to be borrowing the same aesthetic – just what that could mean for the movie is a mystery for now.

Superman: Legacy will involve multiple heroes, just like Kingdom Come: along with Hawkgirl, there's also Guy Gardner and Mister Terrific, then characters like Lex Luthor, Metamorpho, and Jimmy Olsen are part of the line-up.

Superman: Legacy is set to release on July 11, 2025. It'll be the first movie of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, but the first project, animated show Creature Commandos, is releasing this year on Max.

