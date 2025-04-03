Superman goes full sci-fi in DC's epic CinemaCon footage, showcasing a bloodied Man of Steel rising again
"He's back..."
DC has now officially revealed new Superman footage that was originally shown behind closed doors at CinemaCon. The footage, which expands on some of the scenes shown in the initial trailer for the film while adding more, shows Superman falling into the snow outside his Fortress of Solitude, badly injured.
He calls for Krypto - the goodest good boy this side of Krypton - who shows up and, perhaps a little too energetically, attends to Superman, finally getting the message to carry him all the way home to the fortress. There, he's supported by his Kryptonian robot assistants who manage to heal his broken bones with an ultra-concentrated dose of sunlight, the source of Superman's powers.
Yes, you read that right - Superman has multiple fractures and other injuries, having apparently sustained a serious beating. That said, we don't know exactly which enemy may have taken Superman to the woodshed, as the footage goes on to show a number of threats from a giant kaiju monster attacking Metropolis, to Solaris the Tyrant Sun (as seen in the first official image from the film), and of course, the mysterious black-clad villain widely believed to be Ultraman, an evil version of Supes.
"I cannot wait to share the film with all you guys and the rest of the world," said director James Gunn at CinemaCon. "We're still in the throes of post-production."
Speaking personally as a Superman fan, the Silver Age sci-fi themes that are showcased throughout the new footage is exactly what I've been hoping for from the long-awaited film, which stars David Corenswet in the lead role alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, and a whole star-studded supporting cast including several other members of the Justice League.
Superman will hit theaters on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Superman star Nicholas Hoult reveals the "magic" moment when David Corenswet first flew onto set as the Man of Steel: "I felt like I was witnessing the magic of cinema"
Superman's David Corenswet wants DC to adapt the animated show storyline where the Man of Steel switches places with Batman: "That would be fun"