Superman goes full sci-fi in DC's epic CinemaCon footage, showcasing a bloodied Man of Steel rising again

DC has now officially revealed new Superman footage that was originally shown behind closed doors at CinemaCon. The footage, which expands on some of the scenes shown in the initial trailer for the film while adding more, shows Superman falling into the snow outside his Fortress of Solitude, badly injured.

He calls for Krypto - the goodest good boy this side of Krypton - who shows up and, perhaps a little too energetically, attends to Superman, finally getting the message to carry him all the way home to the fortress. There, he's supported by his Kryptonian robot assistants who manage to heal his broken bones with an ultra-concentrated dose of sunlight, the source of Superman's powers.

Yes, you read that right - Superman has multiple fractures and other injuries, having apparently sustained a serious beating. That said, we don't know exactly which enemy may have taken Superman to the woodshed, as the footage goes on to show a number of threats from a giant kaiju monster attacking Metropolis, to Solaris the Tyrant Sun (as seen in the first official image from the film), and of course, the mysterious black-clad villain widely believed to be Ultraman, an evil version of Supes.

"I cannot wait to share the film with all you guys and the rest of the world," said director James Gunn at CinemaCon. "We're still in the throes of post-production."

Speaking personally as a Superman fan, the Silver Age sci-fi themes that are showcased throughout the new footage is exactly what I've been hoping for from the long-awaited film, which stars David Corenswet in the lead role alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, and a whole star-studded supporting cast including several other members of the Justice League.

Superman will hit theaters on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store.