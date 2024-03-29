When will Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire be on streaming?

Godzilla x Kong has just rumbled into cinemas, with early reactions calling it an absurdly fun ride – but when will the monster mash hit streaming services? It’s a fair question. After all, the previous MonsterVerse entry, Godzilla vs. Kong, released in cinemas and on streaming simultaneously.

That’s not the case this time, which means we’ll likely have a fair wait before we settle in to watch Godzilla, Kong, and a clutch of other kaiju face off from the comfort of our own homes.

But that’s not the end of the conversation. Below, we’ll speculate on the possible streaming release date for Godzilla x Kong, including how previous Warner Bros. releases clue us in on a possible landing spot for The New Empire.

When is Godzilla x Kong coming to streaming?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Right now, only one thing is for certain: Godzilla x Kong is coming to streaming – specifically, Max.

From there, it’s educated guesswork: Warner Bros’ biggest releases – such as Barbie and 2021's Dune – took almost five months to hit streaming. We don’t think that will be the case here, with any possible Max release date likely dependent on how well it achieves on opening weekend as well as its legs at the box office.

If it does well? Godzilla x Kong could then come to streaming around 90-120 days after its March 29 cinema release in June 2024 or July 2024.

If Godzilla x Kong stumbles, then the streaming plans could be brought forward from anything around 45-60 days. That means a May 2024 streaming release is possible. Watch this space.

For more from the year’s biggest releases, be sure to dive into our guide to upcoming movies and the 2024 movie release dates calendar. And check out the rest of our coverage on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below.